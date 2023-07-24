Summer flavors at the fort!

Lilly is an incredibly friendly adult dog, is housebroken, knows basic manners, and is dog friendly. She is around 5-6 yrs old, so past the puppy stage but still has lots of energy for walks and outings. She was at the shelter with her 2 older puppies (Bear and Chevy, also in foster at Fur Sisters), so she’s used to living with other dogs.

She latches on quickly to her “person” and will make the perfect BFF for the her new family member. She loves Brewhound Dog Park and has proved to be lover of water!

Apply for Lilly at www.fursisters.org