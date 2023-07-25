Celebrating National Wine & Cheese Day

Local businesswoman and charcuterie expert, Allison Blaue, is equipped and ready to chat through all things wine and cheese to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25th. She hosts workshops and offers her sophisticated cheese and grazing boards to help local Jacksonville people celebrate or host any occasion. Her clients and customers are always her first priority and she wants that to be reflected in everything she does. She only uses the freshest quality ingredients for her boards and tables and will continue to source from the best and most reliable producers.

Visit: www.charabovethebar.com