National Picnic Month!

Mia’s favorite grab and go snack hacks for summer!

1. Snackle Box: A snack tackle box, aka. A “snackle box”, encourages food variety, portion control and fresh whole foods. It travels well, is mess free and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Build a balanced box with fruit, veggies, grains, protein and dairy options.

2. Salad jars: Salads jars are perfect for your healthy picnic because they are portable, customizable and easy to serve. Build a balanced salad jar by following my formula: dressing, protein, produce, good fats and leafy greens.

3. Frozen watermelon Pops: Stay healthy and hydrated with this easy-to-make seasonal summer dessert – 2 ways.

Mia Syn is a national on-air nutrition expert, host of Good Food Friday on ABC News 4 and one of the most recognized and trusted young dietitians in the country. Women’s Health Magazine named her a top nutritionist to follow on Instagram. With more TV appearances than any other young nutritionist in the country, she has helped millions of viewers, readers and clients learn healthier, sustainable eating habits.