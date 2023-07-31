Celebrate back to school with a special 6th grade promo from “Beyond King Tut”!

The 6th grade promotion for “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” allows 6th grade students to enter the exhibit for free when accompanied by a paying adult through the remainder of the exhibition.

When: June 9 – October 22, 2023

Location: NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hours of Operation:

Sunday: 11am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 11am – 7pm (last entry 6pm)

Friday & Saturday: 11am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Duration: The visit will take approximately one hour with final entry one hour prior to show close.

Health & Safety: The well-being of staff and guests is our top priority and we will follow all local guidelines. To find out more about how we are keeping you safe, visit our FAQ.

Groups: Have 50 or more in your party? Save on tickets and receive priority booking by contacting our group sales team by email at GroupSales@BeyondKingTut.com or by phone at 1-800-441-0819.