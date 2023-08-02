From friendly home team scrimmages to international championships, Jacksonville Roller Derby is bringing you the action-packed entertainment you crave eleven months out of the year. The league is run entirely by volunteers who pride themselves on providing affordable family fun to our neighbors on the first coast. See for yourself how our world-class athletes – like Olympian Erin Jackson – have propelled our city into the global spotlight! Www.Jacksonvillerollerderby.com
ROLLIN’ with Jacksonville Roller Derby
