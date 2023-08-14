WEDtrade - wedding decor resale event: Tips on snagging discounted wedding decor and design

Dairing Events is a full service, boutique wedding and event planning firm located in Jacksonville but has serviced weddings all over the world from France, Italy, and domestically as well. Adair Currie has a passion for educating brides through her Brides of the Round Table - Wedding Planning Workshops, hosting wreath making workshops in the winter, and her latest event, WEDtrade to create an opportunity for past brides to sell their gently used wedding decor, to future brides at a big discount. It serves her passion for weddings, bringing people together, as well as keeping the event industry just a little more sustainable with recycling of wedding decor!

