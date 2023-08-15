Uncluttered and Unfiltered shares real talk on sending your kids off to college!

Often when the kiddos are ready to leave the nest,the parents are NOT! So, today on River City Live the ladies of The Uncluttered and Unfiltered Podcast break down the reality of what it’s like to send your baby off into the world!

Let it go and don’t look back! That’s the mantra shared by organizer Christine Stone and broadcaster Eden Kendall.Christine and Eden are polar opposites. Christine just turned 60, and is a professional organizer who creates spaces that are streamlined and efficient for every day living.Eden is an empty nester, a dj, a former tv host, an avid runner, and a thrift shopper and flies by the seat of her pants from activity to activity, losing items like glasses and car keys along the way. Listen each week as these two friends share tips to organize and beautify your space and , more importantly, observations that will free you up to live your best life....no matter your age!

