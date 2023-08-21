Mompreneur Marketplace: Empowerment Resources, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Empowerment Resources, Inc. (ERI) is a 501(c)(3) grassroots non-profit organization in Jacksonville, Florida that serves at-risk youth and families by providing programs and services that positively impact the whole family.

Our three core programs are:

- Journey Into Womanhood

- Parenting Education

- Life Skills Workshops

Learn more about ERI by attending our Mixer on August 22 or our JIW game day on September 16. Visit our website to register https://empowermentresourcesinc.org/