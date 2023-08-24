How to pack a healthy back-to-school lunchbox

Packing a healthy back-to-school lunchbox is a great way to ensure your child gets the nutrition they need to stay focused and energized throughout the school day. Registered Dietitian has tips on how to pack a healthy lunchbox plus some tasty combinations.

1. Healthy lunchbox formula: Aim to include a mix of food groups to create balanced meals including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and good fats.

2. Parfait Party Pack: This box is made with yogurt, berries and whole grain granola, with sliced carrots and peanut butter for dipping.

3. Munchin’ Muffin Box: This box is made with no added sugar carrot date muffins, drinkable yogurt and cucumber coins with hummus for dipping.

4. Buffalo Blast Box: This box is made with buffalo chicken and mozzarella bites for protein and dairy, along with sliced celery stick and healthy snickers dates.

5. Twirls and Tang Box: This box is made with turkey, cheese, hummus and spinach pinwheel sandwiches with no added sugar lemonade on the side.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, you can visit nutritionbymia.com and follow Mia on Instagram @nutritionbymia.