You’re Invited! Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS hits Jacksonville!

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is a weeklong series of events that centers around music, food, celebrity appearances and legendary golf. All proceeds from our event go to worthy charities in Northeast Florida.

Visit constellationfurykandfriends.com for a full rundown of fun!

ABOUT THE JIM & TABITHA FURYK FOUNDATION - The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation was created in 2010 to help children and families in need. This Jacksonville based non-profit partners with charities across North Florida to provide project specific funding and essential programing. The annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, created to raise charity dollars to support these partnerships, brings the community together to increase awareness and funding for programs that support education, healthcare, nutrition and safety for at risk children and families. Programs created from the support of the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation in the Jacksonville Community include: Hope for the Holidays which packs over 6,000 bags filled with a holiday meal for at risk families, Operation Shower which provides car seats, strollers and baby essentials to active military families, Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds thousands of food insecure children each week of the school year, and Childcare specialists and services to provide medically complex children care through Wolfson’s and Community PedsCare. The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is dedicated to bringing our community together to improve the lives of the children and families who live on the First Coast through each of these programs and many more.