88º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

River City Live

Beat the back to school mess and stay organized this year!

Tags: River City Spotlight

Christine Stone has been clearing clutter and changing lives for years sharing realistic ways that real families can live chaos free in their home! Today she shared quick and easy ways we can get back in the groove for back to school!

A message from Christine:

“One of the most important things I have learned is that regardless of where life takes you, there is nothing more comforting than the place you call home. I want to share simple solutions for maintaining a lifestyle that is streamlined and efficient with instant, impressive results.”

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.