I Am My Brother’s Keeper Educational Symposium

Pink Ribbon Blue Skies Foundation Inc was birthed out of Pink Ribbon Travel LLC, because the unique concept was originally created and has operated in the past 4 years’ as a for-profit, doing community give backs to breast cancer survivors and their caregiver. They have now extended support to prostate cancer. Their mission is to let men know that they matter and are important to the community, as well. They have received numerous contributions from within the community with providing needs for their breast cancer survivors. As of November 2022, they have been able to provide 80 family members with a worry-free Thanksgiving meal and some were able to keep their utilities in service. The primary focus of Pink Ribbon Blue Skies Foundation is to consistently provide multi-dimensional care to breast and prostate cancer survivors. Join them Sept. 16 for their men’s only event at Season’s 52 Fresh Grill, , Oct 14 for their 4th annual “Stuff the Trunk” food drive at Sprout’s Farmers Market off Beach Blvd, and our reception for our survivors on Oct 2. Go to www.prbsf.org for more details of our upcoming events.