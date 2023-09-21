You’re invited to Horses and Heroes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mark your calendars for Horses and Heroes . This is a two day rodeo and BBQ contest Benefitting HORSE Therapies. Highlighting the HORSE Therapies program and honoring all who have served. HORSE Therapies has partnered with the UF Health’s Brain Wellness Program and K9s for Warriors to help highlight different veteran supported organizations. HORSE Therapies is a therapeutic horseback riding and driving program where clients of all ages with a wide range of physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive disabilities experience freedoms they have never felt before. In adaptive riding sessions clients engage in equine- assisted activities through learning horsemanship skills on the ground, riding skills in the saddle and driving skills from the back of a carriage. For more information visit www.jaxhorsetherapies.org