Win free Jags tickets with Dunn and Drew’s Jaguars Experience

H.E.A.D. On Youth Impact has partnered with the Dunn and Drew Podcast to offer Jaguars fans a unique experience while also raising money for children in local hospitals. We will be raffling off FOUR tickets to each Jaguars home game this season. That includes two primary winners plus their guest. All participants have to do to win is donate a minimum of $10 to the charity to have 1 ticket placed into the raffle pool. The higher the donation the more ticket entries given, in increments of $10. We have raised close to $2500 so far with this campaign. All money will help our Christmas Toy Drive later this year.

Winners are drawn live on the Dunn and Drew YouTube channel 2 weeks prior to each home game to give contestants the opportunity to plan and organize their travel. We’ve had winners from Georgia and as far as Las Vegas. The participation has been exciting and we want to reach more eager out of state fans that likely wouldn’t be able to come to a game this season due to the higher ticket prices that are expected this year. However the ultimate goal is get as many kids Christmas gifts that we can. Everybody wins with this raffle!

All details can be found on our website at this link:

https://www.headonyouthimpact.org/current-raffles-for-the-kids