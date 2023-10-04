100k Loctician: From Hustler to CEO

Sherri V has been a licensed cosmetologist specializing in Natural hair for over 20 years. She has mainly served the Jacksonville area but has expanded her business to other cities over the years. She is the owner of Purebelle Locs and Loc Pro University. Purebelle locs services clients with natural hair and locs. Loc Pro University is an educational program to teach locticians the foundations and latest techniques in the hair industry. Www.rainingaloehair.com