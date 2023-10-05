River City Plus- Demi-Leigh Tebow hosts inaugural confidence-building conference “UNBREAKABLE” in Jacksonville

River City PLUS shares the full interview featuring Demi-Leigh Tebow, as she shares her harrowing story that lead to the inspiration behind her upcoming confidence building conference, “UNBREAKABLE”. The UNBREAKABLE event was born after Demi survived and escaped an armed carjacking in her native South Africa shortly after winning the crown in the Miss America pageant in 2017. Fast forward and Demi has taken the world by storm with her activism and inspiration reaching the hearts of millions!

Building Confidence, Inspiring Change, Embracing Community. Unbreakable with Demi Tebow is a confidence-building conference that educates, empowers and equips women to overcome challenges, break barriers and realize their full potential. Through keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and advice from experts in areas like psychology, self-defense and more- UNBREAKABLE strives to foster women’s personal growth and resilience so they will be ready to face whatever challenges might come their way. This conference will leave you feeling inspired, encouraged and empowered to pursue your goals and dreams with confidence, while cheering for and championing other women along the way. Together, arm in arm, we ARE Unbreakable!

Meet The Hosts:

Demi Tebow

MISS UNIVERSE 2017, INFLUENCER, SPEAKER, ENTREPRENEUR, ADVOCATE

Demi-Leigh Tebow was crowned Miss South Africa and went on to win the title of Miss Universe, which debuted her career as a model, actress, advocate, entrepreneur, speaker, and influencer. She moved to the United States during her Miss Universe reign and married sports star Tim Tebow. Today, Demi serves on the board for several international organizations specializing in long-term residential care for survivors of human trafficking. Demi is passionate about health, beauty, lifestyle, and home, as well as her three dogs, referred to as “The Tebow pack,” who have their own Instagram following!

Dr. Caroline Leaf

NEUROSCIENTIST, MENTAL HEALTH & MIND EXPERT, BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, AND CREATOR OF THE NEUROCYCLE APP

Dr. Caroline Leaf is a communication pathologist, audiologist, clinical and cognitive neuroscientist with a Masters and PhD in Communication Pathology and a BSc Logopaedics, specializing in cognitive and metacognitive neuropsychology. Since the early 1980s she has researched the mind-brain connection, the nature of mental health, and the formation of memory. Dr. Leaf is also the bestselling author of Switch on Your Brain, Think Learn Succeed, Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, and many more. She teaches at academic, medical and neuroscience conferences, and to various audiences around the world.

Eve Torres Gracie

3-TIME WWE CHAMPION & CO-CREATOR OF WOMEN EMPOWERED®

Eve Torres Gracie is co-creator and head instructor of the Women Empowered® program, a self-defense program rooted in the techniques of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. Many know her as a three-time champion in WWE, and from her exciting roles in film and television. Through her certification of Women Empowered instructors and her online training offered through GracieUniversity.com, women all over the globe are learning how to physically defend themselves in a way that is safe, fun, and accessible. Eve believes that self-defense training is not the solution to violence, but rather the reinforcement of the belief that we are worth defending.