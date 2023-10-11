Race against ALS and 1st Florida State BMX Qualifiers this weekend

Jacksonville BMX has been around since the late 70s. They provide a safe environment for riders and their families to come out, ride their bikes and bond with like minded community. They are open to ride on Tuesdays, Fridays and some Sundays. Friday evening, they will host a fundraiser to help fight ALS and a state race coming up on Oct 13th thru the 15. Chad mother is suffering from ALS and was denied for disability. They are trying to get her the equipment she needs to be comfortable. The State Qualifier is held one weekend a month from Oct to May. FB / IG: jacksonvillebmx