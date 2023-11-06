Stylish savings on Thanksgiving Tablescapes

Deborah Shor is in the studio to share her favorite finds for a chic, yet inexpensive tablescape to wow your loved ones at the table! Today’s finds were all from The Dollar Tree and you can stop by your local retail space, or order online! For more tips, tricks, and tablescapes visit deborahshorsschoolofetiquette.com

This etiquette/finishing school offers everyday etiquette classes and programs for children and teens. Our etiquette training will provide your children and teens the social skills that are needed in today’s world for both personal and professional success in their future. My classes are hands-on, fun, interactive, and educational. In today’s world parents lead very busy lives, and we all have the best intentions in teaching our children to have the very best manners. However, as time goes by our children grow older and time gets away. It’s never too early to start teaching your children proper etiquette and to learn the essential social skills that they will need to use throughout their lives. It is a thrill for me to have the opportunity to teach your children the skills that are so desperately needed in today’s society. Remember it only takes...

“A little polish for a lot of shine”.