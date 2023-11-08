Anna Claire Hodge is a widely-published local writer who specializes in custom poetry for weddings and all occasions. A PhD and former professor of writing at UNF, she discovered a need for accessible, personalized verse while planning her own wedding in 2022. Using a simple questionnaire, she creates one-of-a-kind poems tailored to each couple, as well as vows, speeches, and entire wedding ceremonies! Her clients are blown away by how she captures their authentic love stories. www.annaclairehodge.com
Custom Poetry for Weddings and Beyond
