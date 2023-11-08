Veteran becomes Award Winning Author

Aaron Woodson has been a published author since 2018 and released his debut poetry book, THE FACE OF EXPRESSION the same year. Aaron Woodson entered the FAPA Book Awards Contest this year and won a silver medal award for his book, THE FACE OF EXPRESSION 3: FALL OF A KING in the Poetry Category.

His writing has been described as intimate, warm, poignant, powerful, and gripping poetry that talks about a wide variety of topics. These topics include love, spirituality, relationships, wisdom, expression, truth, mental health, comedy, and more. www.aaronterrelwoodson.com