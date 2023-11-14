Giving Tuesday and ‘I Give Catholic”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thanksgiving is approaching and we are reminded to be thankful for our many blessings. This attitude of gratitude helps us to keep our hearts open to the needs all around us. As the season of giving begins, please join the parishes, schools, and ministries of the Diocese of St. Augustine as they participate in

#iGiveCatholic, a Giving Tuesday national day of giving. This celebration of generosity will begin on November 13 and continue through midnight of Giving Tuesday, November 28. staugustine.igivecatholic.org