Holiday stage production with Jacksonville Influences

Jason Woods is an actor/director/producer living in Jacksonville, FL. Last year, he took his award-winning show The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper to NYC for a month-long Off-Broadway run and was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award. He has performed his acclaimed solo staging of A Christmas Carol for the last ten years. This time he created a production influenced by Jacksonville for Jacksonville. www.jasonwoodsproducitons.com Tickets are available at www.ritzjacksonville.com