River City Plus: The Golden Nutcracker

The production team has been servicing our city with a spin on the Nutcracker story for 12 years, but it has been painted the color of gold for six.. This unique audience experience showcases the classical training of ballet on pointe, the lyricism of modern that segues into dynamic jazz and the foot stomping movement of tap. West African djembe drummers bring tribal beats to the stage, and even Caribbean Island dance. Spiritual creative movement known as liturgical is also featured. A creative team of 10 with two directors are at the helm of artistic direction for this phenomenal holiday show.

