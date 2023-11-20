Local Skateboarder trying to kick flip into the Olympics

Fernandina Beach local Pop Pinson has been skateboarding since she was a little 4 year old grom. After years of riding for fun and rolling over the local skate competition, she was discovered on her social media channels. From there, she was invited to participate on various skateboarding tours which led to her finishing as an alternate for the last summer Olympics. Covid put a hold on that experience, but she has another opportunity to skate in France next summer. Rance rolled up to Fernandina to chat with the Olympic Hopeful and learn about her experiences and future plans.