11th Annual Let’s Move Jax brings the community together again

I’m A Star Foundation will host its 11th Let’s Move Jacksonville event, sponsored by Farah and Farah. This outdoor festival will take place Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield.

I’m A Star teen leaders organize this day of play, filling the park with health and fitness vendors. Various groups rotate taking the stage to perform workshops in yoga, line dancing, Zumba, martial arts, double dutch and more. Activities include gymnastics, kickball, flag football, cheerleading, basketball, golf, soccer, skating, face painting, bounce houses, hula hooping, tennis, healthy cooking demonstrations and more.

First Coast News’ Keitha Nelson, WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams, and Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan are joining forces to host the event. Event favorites will return, including a delicious, hot gumbo, provided first come, first served, cooked by event partner HES.

Take home fresh fruits and vegetables from a free farmers market. Many of Jacksonville’s elected officials will participate in festivities and make appearances. The event is free for all ages and open to the public. The largest group at the event will win $1000! www.imastarfoundation.org