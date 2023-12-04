OBT Pipeline Inc Moving Forward Fundraising Campaign changes lives this holiday season

FOBT Pipeline Inc is a 501c3 Non Profit Organization. It was established to revitalize and reimagine neighborhoods, where affordable housing, workforce development, and environmental justice intersect. The affordable housing program creates pathways to ownership through new build infield construction and supports burdened landlords with codevelopment through rehabilitation. The workforce development program has two tracks, Heads of Households training to equip and pre qualify heads of households to secure jobs with higher paying wages to afford homeownership, and the Summer Internship to provide paid opportunities, training, and exposure for future leaders in this industry. Lastly, the Environmental Justice program offers experiential learning opportunities to community residents on resiliency, climate impact, and sustainability.

