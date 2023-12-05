Experince Dazzling Nights this holiday season

November 24, 2023 - December 29, 2023 Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens 1445 Millcoe Rd, Jacksonville
Immerse yourself in the wonder of the holidays!
What you’ll experience:
- Make snow angels in a 40′ snow globe of swirling confetti
- Travel through a bright, candy-cane corridor
- Walk under thousands of brilliant, twinkling lights and snowflakes
- See some of Audubon’s famous flower paintings illuminated as larger-than-life neon flowers
- Explore a hazy forest of lasers
- Discover a path of a thousand brilliant fireflies
- Gather for a family photo in front of our giant, shimmering Christmas tree
- And the evening wouldn’t be complete without nightly snowfall
- Plus sweet treats and holiday (and adult) beverages