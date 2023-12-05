65º
Experince Dazzling Nights this holiday season

November 24, 2023 - December 29, 2023 Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens 1445 Millcoe Rd, Jacksonville

Immerse yourself in the wonder of the holidays!

What you’ll experience:

  • Make snow angels in a 40′ snow globe of swirling confetti
  • Travel through a bright, candy-cane corridor
  • Walk under thousands of brilliant, twinkling lights and snowflakes
  • See some of Audubon’s famous flower paintings illuminated as larger-than-life neon flowers
  • Explore a hazy forest of lasers
  • Discover a path of a thousand brilliant fireflies
  • Gather for a family photo in front of our giant, shimmering Christmas tree
  • And the evening wouldn’t be complete without nightly snowfall
  • Plus sweet treats and holiday (and adult) beverages
  • https://www.dazzlingjax.com

