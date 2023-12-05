Experince Dazzling Nights this holiday season

November 24, 2023 - December 29, 2023 Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens 1445 Millcoe Rd, Jacksonville

Immerse yourself in the wonder of the holidays!

What you’ll experience:

Make snow angels in a 40′ snow globe of swirling confetti

Travel through a bright, candy-cane corridor

Walk under thousands of brilliant, twinkling lights and snowflakes

See some of Audubon’s famous flower paintings illuminated as larger-than-life neon flowers

Explore a hazy forest of lasers

Discover a path of a thousand brilliant fireflies

Gather for a family photo in front of our giant, shimmering Christmas tree

And the evening wouldn’t be complete without nightly snowfall