Local Brand Ambassador Chosen to Promote Positivity for Tweens

With limited options for tween girls, maurices’ sister brand, evsie, provides on-trend, comfortable fashion for young girls and teens—an age group no fashion brand has focused on recently.

Sizes 7-14 in tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories, all at affordable prices. Today, evsie launched its 2023-2024 brand ambassador program, empowering 11 young girls across the country to spread joy, kindness, and unique style in their hometowns.

Nine-year-old Angel S. was chosen as a brand ambassador to represent Florida! Each brand ambassador was chosen for their passion, optimism, and commitment to making a positive impact in their local communities.

These inspiring girls will partake in brand campaigns, share their personal stories on social media, and collaborate with Evsie on exciting projects. Angel will encourage her peers to be confident in who they are and to promote happiness wherever she goes including her hometown of St. Augustine.