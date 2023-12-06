Disco Dreamland Holiday FUNdraiser

Disco Dreamland is an immersive dance experience that features some of the areas top DJs, as well as high-level production of sound, lights, and clouds. This event will be a fundraiser for underprivileged children in our community around the holidays. Our aim is to raise several thousand dollars to buy toys for children who otherwise might not receive any gifts for the holidays. We will be partnering with Highlands Elementary which services some of the lower income communities of Jacksonville to deliver the toys to their children the week after the event is over. Our goal is to raise over $4,000 to buy hundreds of toys for the kids. Please help us spread the word and dance the night away for a good cause. Thank you all for your support and we hope to see you on Friday, December 15th at the Legendary Vooswar in Atlantic Beach FL.