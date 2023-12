The Tringali Barn and Totally St. Augustine hosts the Kidz Entrepreneur Holiday Market Sunday, Dec. 10th from 12 to 4 pm. Over 40 kidpreneurs will set up shop and showcase their many creations from crafts, candles, food, and more. The quarterly event offers young ones the opportunity to gain business knowledge and to network with other like minded individuals their age. www.totallystaugustine.com