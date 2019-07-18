Bloody Mary Steak with Green Bean-Nectarine Salad | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Click here to print the recipe
Cooking Sequence
• Prepare steaks and let stand to marinate (15 minutes)
• Prepare salad , then complete steaks; serve (15 minutes)
GREEN BEAN-NECTARINE SALAD
Ingredients
1 (12-oz) bag fresh green beans
2 fresh nectarines , thinly sliced
1/ 2 cup sun-dried julienne-cut tomatoes
1/ 4 cup crumbled blue cheese
1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 (7.5-oz) blue cheese (or Gorgonzola) salad kit
1/ 2 cup slivered almonds (optional)
Steps
1. Microwave green beans following package instructions. Slice nectarines (removing pit). Chop green beans into bite-size pieces.
2. Place all ingredients in salad bowl; toss to coat. Serve . (Makes 6 servings .)
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Green Bean-Nectarine Salad
CALORIES (per 1/ 6 recipe) 200kcal; FAT 11.00g ; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g ; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%
