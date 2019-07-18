Bloody Mary Steak with Green Bean-Nectarine Salad | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Click here to print the recipe



Cooking Sequence

• Prepare steaks and let stand to marinate (15 minutes)

• Prepare salad , then complete steaks; serve (15 minutes)



GREEN BEAN-NECTARINE SALAD

Ingredients

1 (12-oz) bag fresh green beans

2 fresh nectarines , thinly sliced

1/ 2 cup sun-dried julienne-cut tomatoes

1/ 4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (7.5-oz) blue cheese (or Gorgonzola) salad kit

1/ 2 cup slivered almonds (optional)

Steps

1. Microwave green beans following package instructions. Slice nectarines (removing pit). Chop green beans into bite-size pieces.

2. Place all ingredients in salad bowl; toss to coat. Serve . (Makes 6 servings .)



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Green Bean-Nectarine Salad

CALORIES (per 1/ 6 recipe) 200kcal; FAT 11.00g ; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g ; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%



