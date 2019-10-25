Delicious weeknight stir-fry with Blue Bamboo's Dennis Chan | River City Live

Blue Bamboo Basic Weeknight Stir-Fry:
1/3 cup oyster sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cornstarch, combined with 2 teaspoons water
8 ounces beef, chicken, shrimp or choice of protein cut into 1/8-inch thick strips
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 thin slices of fresh ginger
½ cup chicken stock
1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed
3 cups veggies, sliced and blanched
Combine the oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, and cornstarch/water in a bowl, and stir until combined. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or skillet over medium-high heat, and add ginger and garlic. Stir to release flavor into oil. Add protein into oil and stir until ½ done. Add veggies, chicken stock, and sauce mixture until the sauce boils and forms a glaze. Serve alongside steamed rice.
