Delicious weeknight stir-fry with Blue Bamboo's Dennis Chan | River City Live

Blue Bamboo Basic Weeknight Stir-Fry:

1/3 cup oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cornstarch, combined with 2 teaspoons water

8 ounces beef, chicken, shrimp or choice of protein cut into 1/8-inch thick strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 thin slices of fresh ginger

½ cup chicken stock

1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed

3 cups veggies, sliced and blanched

Combine the oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, and cornstarch/water in a bowl, and stir until combined. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or skillet over medium-high heat, and add ginger and garlic. Stir to release flavor into oil. Add protein into oil and stir until ½ done. Add veggies, chicken stock, and sauce mixture until the sauce boils and forms a glaze. Serve alongside steamed rice.

