Fresh summer salad | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Peach Caprese Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
16 oz fresh mozzarella, diced
1 lb fresh peaches, peeled if desired, and diced
2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced
1 lemon, zested and juiced
4 oz basil herb paste
1 lb tomatoes, diced
12 oz baby Arugula salad mix
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
Method
Combine in mixing bowl: mozzarella, peaches, avocado, lemon zest and juice, herb paste, and tomatoes until blended.
Evenly distribute arugula mix on plates. Top with peach mixture, and drizzle with oil and glaze. Serve immediately.
