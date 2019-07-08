Fresh summer salad | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Peach Caprese Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

16 oz fresh mozzarella, diced

1 lb fresh peaches, peeled if desired, and diced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

4 oz basil herb paste

1 lb tomatoes, diced

12 oz baby Arugula salad mix

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Method

Combine in mixing bowl: mozzarella, peaches, avocado, lemon zest and juice, herb paste, and tomatoes until blended.

Evenly distribute arugula mix on plates. Top with peach mixture, and drizzle with oil and glaze. Serve immediately.



