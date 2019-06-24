Hands-on Creation Station at MOSH | River City Live

MOSH has a new exhibit for kids that encourages creativity and puts the focus on S.T.E.A.M fundamentals and learning.

It is a makerspace room called Creative Station. MOSH educator, Evin Schmidt explains that a maker space is where science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics come together through different types of activities.

From building robots to arts and crafts, kids will have a hands on learning experience filled with scientific lessons.

Exhibit Hours:

Mondays — Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Sundays from 12 — 5 p.m.

