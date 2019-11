The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is an American rock band that formed in 2003.

Hailing from Middleburg, FL the members include brothers Ronnie and Randy Winter, Josh Burke, Joey Westwood, and Jon Espy. Over their years as a band they have achieved Gold and Platinum certifications from the RIAA as well as hundreds of millions of collective song streams worldwide.

If you want to hear more you can visit the band's website.

