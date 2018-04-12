Move over Harry, there's a new royal coming

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on October 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The royal wedding is nearly a month away, but just as exciting is the impending birth of a tiny human that will change almost the entire line of succession for the royal family -- especially for Harry.

As it stands, Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. Ahead of him in the succession is:

His father, Prince Charles His brother, Prince William His nephew, Prince George His niece, Princess Charlotte

To all you second-born children who feel like you got the raw end of the deal, think about this: Every birth of a new child to Prince William means Prince Harry gets bumped down the line in the succession to the throne. That is a hard pill to swallow.

And although Prince William reportedly dropped hints that baby No. 3 may be a boy, we still don't really know what the gender is of the baby that will soon cut in line to take his or her uncle's spot, not to mention hopping in front of dozens of others in the family.

