Prince Harry, Meghan Markle included in 'Time 100' list

Time magazine unveiled its annual list of 100 most influential people and both Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, made the cut.

In keeping the tradition of other notable figures writing about the 100 most influential people, Sir Elton John wrote a lovely piece about Prince Harry, and "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the future princess.

John, who has known Prince Harry since he was a young boy (thanks to his dear friendship with Princess Diana), writes, "Prince Harry has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel comfortable and at ease. As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help."

Chopra writes about how Markle made "a cynical world believe in fairy tales again," and how Markle will be a princess for the people with Prince Harry by her side.

With just a month to go until the big day, hearing such nice words about the happy couple is a treat.

