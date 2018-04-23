Princess Charlotte waving to cameras is the cutest thing you'll see all day

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to their son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London,…

Prince William brought his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to visit their new baby brother at St. Mary's Hospital in London on Monday, and Princess Charlotte completely stole the show.

Walking hand-in-hand with their father, Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked absolutely thrilled to finally being able to meet their baby brother — and Princess Charlotte may have been a little too excited.

The trip was met at the hospital with loads of photographers and members of the media, and Princess Charlotte took the opportunity to show the paparazzi that even though she may be fourth in line to the throne, she is ready to become queen at a moment's notice.

Princess Charlotte adorably waved for the cameras as she entered the hospital with her father and brother, and even threw in an over-the-shoulder wave just for good measure. This princess is not even 3 years old, and she's already giving the paparazzi what they want.

You can watch a clip of the adorable moment below.

Prince William returns to Lindo Wing hospital with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their baby brother! #RoyalBaby https://t.co/m8YZOgZGrZ pic.twitter.com/Esqt0JV8qO — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2018

Graham Media Group 2018