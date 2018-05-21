Royal wedding flowers given to London hospice patients

That ornate display of flowers decorating the entrance to St. George's Chapel may have been designed for the royal wedding, but it isn't going to waste.

Instead, the flowers were fashioned into beautiful bouquets and delivered to St. Josephs Hospice, where they were given to patients to brighten their days.

The hospice posted a Facebook message Sunday, thanking newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as florist Philippa Craddock, for the gifts.

"Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture," the Facebook post said in part.

