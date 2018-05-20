Royal wedding of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle departs tradition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the royal wedding Saturday, headlines surfaced acknowledging the "change in tradition" with the world’s most famous family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding departed tradition with a black choir and a black bishop from North Carolina quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Starting with the music, a black gospel choir sang "Stand by Me" and "This Little Light of Mine" during the royal wedding, all while a young, black cellist performed.

To top it all off, the Rev. Michael Curry delivered a message for 13 minutes, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr -- all signs of a post-racial society to some.

"I love that Meghan is different. I love that she is going to change history and it's crazy that it's 2018 and it's changing history now," one person said. "We think that history and times have changed so much, but sometimes they haven't and it's changed the tradition of the royal family on so many levels. The fact that she's divorced, the fact that she's mixed race and I think that's all wonderful and I love that ... she's not British, and I love that Harry has fallen in love with her and is very happy."

News 4Jax met with Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. of the Bethel Church, who said the diversity within Saturday's royal wedding is only an example of what society has the potential to be.

"What we saw was a great respect of diversity and culture and many people who want that, it caused us to long for it," McKissick said.

The royal family has invited Markle in with open arms, and most agree she's remained true to her own ideologies.

