Where to watch royal 'I do's' on big screen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're reading this, you likely already know that the biggest wedding of the year -- that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- is coming up on Saturday. Since most of us can't make the trip across the pond, we are left to our own devices here.

If your big-screen television is not enough, there is a theater near our area showing the nuptials on a giant screen.

Tinseltown USA Jacksonville at 4535 Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville: Click to get tickets.

All showings are at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.