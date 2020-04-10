Porchside sessions

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no doubt, this is an unprecedented time in history, but why not capture the family moments, through a camera lens?

“We’ve never had a family photo,” Tony Castro, client, said. “So, I imagine every time we look at this picture, we’ll remember where we were at in our lives."

Carly Osborn, San Antonio photographer, is putting a twist on her business while everyone is hunkering down with the Covid-19 pandemic lingering.

“It’s probably one of the most significant times in our lifetime,” Osborn said.

She’s offering 20-minute family photo sessions--from the porch.

“It’s someone here that can’t do their job like they normally do it, so she’s adapting, just like restaurants are adapting, bars are adapting, everyone is adapting,” Castro said. “It was really easy for us to make the decision.”

Osborn is offering her services to families hoping to capture their family portraits this season.

She says “staying relevant is a huge thing right now.”

“To be able to have those(photos) to look back on in 60 years, to future generations, is something so unique and absolutely priceless,” Osborn said.

Click here for more on her photography.