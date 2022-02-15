🔒 Insider Sneak Peek - Solutionaries: Combating the Climate Crisis

The latest episode of Solutionaries focuses on people and ideas helping to fight climate change.

This is your Audience Development Director, Josh, speaking. We have an advanced pass to a project our company, Graham Media Group, has been working on for some time. It's called, 'Solutionaries'.

Solutions offer hope. That’s the belief of Solutionaries, a show focusing on the people and ideas taking on some of our biggest challenges. Each episode focuses on effective responses to problems and offers viewers ways they can join the effort for positive change.

As an Insider, you get an exclusive first look at our latest episode about creative people solving climate-related issues all over the country.

At News4JAX, we’re proud of our longstanding commitment to solutions journalism. You see it daily in our (investigative or consumer franchise) reports. And now, our newsroom is proud to be part of the Solutionaries team on a mission to find solutions to challenging issues, and highlight the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

You'll soon see new Solutionaries episodes each month here on News4JAX.com, and streaming on your favorite TV app through News4JAX+.

Plus, we really want to hear from you, Insiders - what are your suggestions of solutions or topics for Solutionaries to cover next?

On this sneak peek of our latest episode on climate change, featured stories include:

Cooling off urban heat

Cities everywhere have established pockets of impervious ground coverage, dense commercial districts, and not enough green spaces. That recipe creates heat, and it becomes trapped within the hard surfaces of streets, sidewalks, and buildings. Those areas are known as urban heat islands. They can be dangerous and throw off the balance of nature.

But solutions do exist!

Groups are working to beat the heat in many ways, from mapping out city temperatures to rethinking pavement to changing the cityscape.

Solar-powered homes

Many homeowners have made the switch to solar, but is it all it’s cracked up to be? How expensive is it to make the switch? Do I wash my hands of the energy company I’ve always had if I go solar?

So many questions, but fear not–we have answers!

Protecting the Coral Reefs

Get this: 95% of Florida’s coastal coral reefs have been attacked by a deadly disease! But volunteers and some major league muscle is tackling the problem. Names like Disney and SeaWorld have stepped up in significant ways alongside average diving enthusiasts to save the reefs.

And there’s another group helping marine life in an unorthodox fashion. You’ll see how burying a loved one at sea can help ocean life thrive.

You can find out more at Solutionariesnetwork.com.

So, without further ado, click this link to get a sneak peek of Solutionaries: Combating the Climate Crisis

