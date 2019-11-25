The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In spite of the hectic holiday schedule, making your health a priority is so important.

If you’re someone who suffers from aches and pains, regardless of the reason, there are things you can do to try to stay ahead of the pain so that you can still take part in all the holiday festivities.

1. Take an over-the-counter pain reliever such as aspirin, ibuprofen or naproxen to lighten the discomfort. Just be sure not to use for the long-term, unless instructed by your doctor. You’ll also need to be aware of any interactions they have with medication you may already be taking.

2. Apply ice. Using ice on the affected area can help to relieve pain and reduce inflammation.

3. Stretch and rest the areas of the body that are experiencing aches and pains.

Jamie Hess, a wellness expert, said it’s important to care for aches and pains before they turn into a larger issues.

“Raking leaves, shoveling snow and decorating can all result in unusual back pains," she said.

If you’re doing all you can to stay ahead of it but it’s still got you down, Hess recommends trying a different approach.

Sunbeam has a new, easy-to-use portable heated patches.

“They can be applied directly to your skin and fit discreetly under clothing,” she said.

Hess said heat can relieve pain, as well as accelerate tissue healing.

