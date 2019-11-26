The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

What do you do if you suffer from erectile dysfunction, but you don’t want to take medications, go through potentially painful injections or explore the option of an implant?

After all, ED is not as uncommon as you might think.

In fact, studies show that more than half of all men will experience some form of ED during their lifetime -- and that the chances of dysfunction are even greater among men suffering from hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

So, back to that question: What do you do about ED? Are there any other avenues to consider?

One technology might be changing the game when it comes to offering a simpler solution.

Enter Alpha Medical Group, which has offices in Palm Coast, Leesburg and Jacksonville.

The group specializes in the administration of Acoustic Pressure Wave Technology, also called APWT or ESWT, which treats erectile dysfunction.

Using a small, handheld device, the acoustical waves are delivered through a series of short, virtually painless pulsations that not only open the blood vessels in the penis, but stimulate the nerve endings to enhance sensitivity and enhance the feeling of an orgasm.

“The treatment is based on the same technology that’s used to break up gallstones,” said Dr. Scott Hollington, with Alpha Medical Group. “The device transmits acoustical waves that break up the plaque and calcium that have built up inside the penis’ blood vessels. It works like a little jackhammer. Once that plaque and calcium are broken up, you get better blood flow, and it’s that improved blood flow that leads to better, longer-lasting erections.”

In addition to providing better blood flow through existing blood vessels, the ESWT also stimulates the growth of new nerve tissue, which is vital, Hollington said.

ESWT treatments only take about 10-15 minutes to complete, but first, Hollington begins by doing a Doppler ultrasound exam to determine the amount of vascular compromise in the penis.

“We look for something similar to what a cardiologist looks for in the heart, which is an occlusion of 70% or more,” Hollington said. “If we see that, we go ahead with the treatment, and we reevaluate the blood vessels after completion of the treatment.”

ESWT calls for patients to receive two treatments per week for three weeks.

You’re then evaluated weeks later and, if necessary, you can be given a second, third or even fourth round of treatments.

Hollington said many patients opt for subsequent rounds, though most experience an improvement in sexual function after just one round.

Overall, 83% of all men treated with ESWT experience a reversal of their condition, Hollington said.

The physicians at Alpha Medical Group strive to find the root cause of their patients’ problems -- and provide help, all without the use of pills, needles or surgery.

