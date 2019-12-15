Ready to ‘Tech’ the Halls? Breaking down your online shopping options, tech gifts this holiday season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re overwhelmed by the many tech gifts out there and all the online shopping options available, you’re not alone.

In fact, digital lifestyle and technology expert Jessica Naziri is here to help.

Naziri is going to break down the coolest, most-wanted, geekiest, fun, time-saving, energy-optimized must-have tech toys and giftable devices -- for the whole family.

Her site, TechSesh.co, is all about making technology digestible, relatable and fun.