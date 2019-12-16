3 gift ideas sure to please anyone this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It can be difficult to come up with ideas for gifts for every single person in your life, so we went to Dawn Yanek, founder of MomSanity.com, for some thoughts.

Here are three ideas sure to please anyone, even if you’ve waited until last minute to buy (don’t worry, we won’t tell).

Something personal

Lands End is a great one-stop shop for the adults in your life. They have everything from flannel shirts and fleece pullovers to snow parkas and home items.

You can even add a custom monogram or embroidery to many items in the company’s extensive selection.

Curated gift based on that person’s interests

If you know someone who is wellness focused, try something unique, like single-serve packets of CBD powder.

“One in seven Americans use CBD for wellness, and this formula is flavorless, sugar- and THC-free, non-psychoactive and it quickly dissolves into any food or beverage," said Yanek, who has also been a recurring commentator on E! News Live among other national news outlets.

An experience

How about a Caribbean vacation? There are more than 200 destinations that you can get to on board a beautiful ship with MSC Cruises.

“Enjoy European activities, star chef dining, award-winning entertainment and programs for the whole family," Yanek said.

Happy shopping!