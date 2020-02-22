What time is best to get auto insurance? The answer is simple

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

To put a slight variation on the famous introduction to the Charles Dickens classic “A Tale of Two Cities,” there’s a best time, and there’s a worst time.

When it comes to the worst time to find out what kind of auto insurance you need in Florida, the answer is simple, said Dr. Anthony Crothers, a chiropractor in Jacksonville best known to some as “Doc Tony.”

“The worst time to find out what your insurance is, is after you have an accident,” he said.

Given that, the best time to find out is “as soon as possible.”

“Take the time,” Doc Tony said. “All you have to do is call your insurance adjustor or agent now, or look at your insurance binder, and find out.”

Here are the auto insurance options for drivers in Florida.

Personal injury protection. This is the minimum required insurance that pays you for personal injuries suffered in a crash. It offers personal and property damage up to $10,000.

Uninsured motorist. This is coverage that will pay for damages incurred by accidents with drivers who have no insurance.

Bodily injury coverage. This can only be bought if you have uninsured motorist insurance. It helps pay for injuries to the victims in a crash you are found responsible for.

Med pay coverage. Supplements personal injury protection benefits, which pays only 80% of medical bills and 60% of lost wages out of the $10,000 limit.

Comprehensive. Helps pay for damages done to your car that’s not caused by accidents.

Collision. This will pay for damages to your car related to an accident.

Doc Tony said not having proper insurance, or any at all, can change your life because of the financial damage it can cause when a wreck takes place. He added, getting uninsured motorist coverage is especially important and not that expensive, since it starts at $4.50 a month.

“(Insurance companies) don’t want you to have uninsured motorist,” he said. “They’ll have you sign off on it that you didn’t want it. They offered it to you and you didn’t want it. The insurance companies are playing chess, not checkers. They’re slick. They don’t want you to have uninsured motorist, because then you are covered.”