Do I have novel coronavirus?

You see it when you turn on the TV, scroll through social media, and chances are, it dominates conversations with your friends and family.

So it’s not shocking if you start to panic at the first sign of a cough or fever, fearing it could be coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

In the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the CDC says it’s critical for people to be evaluated in the right setting of care.

“If people with mild symptoms go to the ER, urgent care center or to their primary care office, they could expose others who may be more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, as well as the health care workers we need to take care of people who are seriously ill or injured,” said Matthew Rill, MD, CEO of Emergency Resources Group, the emergency medicine physician provider for Baptist Health and Wolfson Children’s Emergency Centers. “By contacting a physician first, either on the phone or through a telehealth [online medical] appointment, we are able to advise people what they should do next, whether that’s to self-isolate or go to the Emergency Room.”

Dr. Rill added, “Of course, if you are severely ill or if you feel it’s an emergency, you shouldn’t hesitate to call 911 or come to the ER in person.”

Here’s what you need to know if you suspect you might have COVID-19:

