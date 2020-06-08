Tips for avoiding spread of COVID-19 as employees return to work

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Mayor Lenny Curry’s “work from home” order lifted effective Monday, May 18, many Jacksonville workers will be returning to the office. This change may signal a return to some sense of normalcy, but what does “normal” mean in the age of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)?

Michelle Maynard, MPH, Infection Prevention and Control manager for Baptist Health, said employees returning to work should continue to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. This includes:

Maintaining social distancing in offices, meetings, break rooms and conference rooms. Maintain six feet of separation from others whenever possible. Conduct larger meetings over the phone or video conference. Limit the capacity in break rooms.

Wiping down high-touch surfaces daily. Maynard said Baptist Health is providing disinfecting wipes for patients, visitors and employees to use in common spaces. Maynard said Baptist Health is providing disinfecting wipes for patients, visitors and employees to use in common spaces. Check out this article for frequently used surfaces that you should disinfect.

Continuing to wash your hands frequently. Washing your hands, and doing it the right way, remains critical to preventing the spread of infection.

Wearing your mask. Masks aren’t just for hospital settings. Wearing a mask is a simple way to keep yourself and others safe.

At Baptist Health, we want to help keep our community informed about COVID-19. For more information, visit baptistjax.com/covid19 or wolfsonchildrens.com/covid19.

